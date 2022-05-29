WATCH | IPL unveils the world’s largest cricket jersey ahead of final

Today at 7:53 PM
Two teams Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to play the final of IPL 2022 but organisers produced a historical moment ahead of the game. IPL revealed the world’s largest cricket jersey measuring 66 x 42 meters establishing a Guinness World Record to kick off the final of the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to play the final game of the IPL 2022 and the winner will lift the trophy. GT are playing their debut season while RR will be looking to win their second title in the history of the tournament. There is a lot of excitement ahead of the final game as the trophy will get a new winner this time around in the last few years.
Ahead of the final, Indian Premier League organisers produced a special moment. They revealed the world’s largest cricket jersey ahead of the match. The jersey measured 66 x 42 meters creating a Guinness World Record. Ravi Shastri made the announcement of the historical moment and the certificate for the world record was handed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Brajesh Patel. The moment was a special one for fans as they witnessed a historical moment in the tournament.
