IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Lockie Feguson clocking fastest ball of the season

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other in the final of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Lockie Ferguson was firing it in. The Gujarat Titans pacer was at his best as he came steaming in to bowl the fastest ball of the season breaking Umran Malik's record.
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. The reason that he gave was that the game was playing on a used wicket which is why he chose to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for their side. But, Jaiswal was unable to get going as he could not find his timing early in. He did manage to hit a couple of sixes and a boundary before being dismissed for 22 from 16.
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were batting together when an incident sent fans on the internet into a tizzy. It was the final ball of the 4th over when Lockie Ferguson who was steaming in bowled the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League. Jos Buttler was on strike when Lockie Ferguson bowled a ball that was at 157.3kmph which was just short of yorker length and beat the orange cap holder. Fans on the internet went wild as Ferguson broke Umran Malik's record of 157kmph.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Rocket!
God speed!
Would you believe it, Lockie Ferguson breaks Umran Malik record of fastest delivery of IPL. 157.3kmph, unbelievable stuff. #IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRR— Shamak Layeeq (@shamak_layeeq) May 29, 2022
He's got that fire!
Lockie Ferguson is such a clutch fast bowler, he consistently bowls 145-150 kmph but if he wants he can bowl 157 kmph also like he did today (157.3 kmph) 🔥#IPLFinal— Girish (@Chandra__Girish) May 29, 2022
Booom!
Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of IPL history - 157.3kmph.— Vishal Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@Bhardwaj_vish) May 29, 2022
He's in mood today!
Lockie Ferguson clocks 157.3 kmph in the final — the fastest delivery in IPL history ?😳 pic.twitter.com/O3sMlIcUP8— Tukun (@SuvTK7) May 29, 2022
Remember the name, Lockie Ferguson!
Fastest Delivery Of Tata Ipl 2020 by Lockie Ferguson #IPLFinal #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/6sU3oeCmSI— Jaydeep Das (@jaddepa) May 29, 2022
Brilliant with the ball!
Lockie Ferguson has bowled the fastest delivery of IPL history - 157.3kmph beating Umran Malik this season.— Towfiq Hossain (@Aakash8934) May 29, 2022
That's some serious record now!
Fastest delivery of IPL history:— Md Asiqul Islam 🇧🇩 (@MdAsiqulIslam6) May 29, 2022
- Lockie Ferguson - 157.3kmph.
- Shaun Tait - 157.1kmph.
- Umran Malik - 157kmph.#IPL2022
Take a bow, Lockie Ferguson!
Lockie Ferguson holds the record for the fastest delivery now .— Eashan ⚡😼// Inactive (@foooking_king) May 29, 2022
Robbed Umran in the finals .
Lockie Ferguson 🔥🔥#IPL2022 #IPL #IPLFinals #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/CqN6pq3frB
Champ!
157.3 kmph And Lockie Ferguson just bowled The Fastest Delivery of the @IPL. Great... I love it!!! #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #IPL #RRvGT #GTvRR— MOHAR (@MOHAR75) May 29, 2022
Yes!
157.3 Km/h Fastest Delivery of This Session by Lockie Ferguson 🔥🔥#iplfinal2022— Shrikant Bhosle (@shrikant_bhosle) May 29, 2022
