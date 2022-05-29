IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Lockie Feguson clocking fastest ball of the season

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. The reason that he gave was that the game was playing on a used wicket which is why he chose to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for their side. But, Jaiswal was unable to get going as he could not find his timing early in. He did manage to hit a couple of sixes and a boundary before being dismissed for 22 from 16.