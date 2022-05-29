sport iconCricket

    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Lockie Feguson clocking fastest ball of the season

    Lockie Ferguson broke Umran Malik's record by bowling the fastest ball of the season.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:15 PM

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other in the final of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Lockie Ferguson was firing it in. The Gujarat Titans pacer was at his best as he came steaming in to bowl the fastest ball of the season breaking Umran Malik's record.

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. The reason that he gave was that the game was playing on a used wicket which is why he chose to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for their side. But, Jaiswal was unable to get going as he could not find his timing early in. He did manage to hit a couple of sixes and a boundary before being dismissed for 22 from 16.

    Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were batting together when an incident sent fans on the internet into a tizzy. It was the final ball of the 4th over when Lockie Ferguson who was steaming in bowled the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League. Jos Buttler was on strike when Lockie Ferguson bowled a ball that was at 157.3kmph which was just short of yorker length and beat the orange cap holder. Fans on the internet went wild as Ferguson broke Umran Malik's record of 157kmph.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    Rocket!

    God speed!

    He's got that fire!

    Booom!

    He's in mood today!

    Remember the name, Lockie Ferguson!

    Brilliant with the ball!

    That's some serious record now!

    Take a bow, Lockie Ferguson!

    Champ!

    Yes!

