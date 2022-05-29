IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Jos Buttler fuming in anger after being dismissed

Pandya was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery outside off going away from Buttler on the first ball. The batter nicked it to the wicketkeeper and Wriddhiman Saha caught the sitter. Buttler was seen disappointed with his dismissal and was fuming in anger while walking back to the pavilion. Buttler was on the way to play a big knock but RR lost their most important wicket mid-way and this might restrict them from posting a huge total.