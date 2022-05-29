sport iconCricket

    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Jos Buttler fuming in anger after being dismissed

    Jos Buttler was dismissed on 39 runs in IPL 2022 final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:23 PM

    Jos Buttler has been in a superb run of form in the IPL 2022 and has been the leading run-scorer while playing for Rajasthan Royals. However, he got dismissed on 39 runs against Gujara Titans in the final and was fuming in anger after being sent back to the pavilion on delivery by Hardik Pandya.

    Rajasthan Royals are up against Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022. RR won the toss and chose to bat first. However, GT bowled on tight lines and lengths to restrict the opposition from scoring fast. The wickets were failing from one end but Jos Buttler was looking solid on the crease, However, Hardik Pandya dismissed him to produce a game-changing moment. 

    Pandya was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery outside off going away from Buttler on the first ball. The batter nicked it to the wicketkeeper and Wriddhiman Saha caught the sitter. Buttler was seen disappointed with his dismissal and was fuming in anger while walking back to the pavilion. Buttler was on the way to play a big knock but RR lost their most important wicket mid-way and this might restrict them from posting a huge total. 

    Oh no! Can't watch him like this!

    Hahaha! 😂

    Very much!

    Easy goin' for GT here on!

    His reaction?

    Huge wicket for Hardik Pandya!

    Massive wicket for GT!

    Main man is gone!

    😂 😂 😂 😂

    Lol!

