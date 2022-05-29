IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya celebrating wicket with umpire

Hardik Pandya has been spot on with his captaincy in the field as the way he has rotated his bowlers has been spot on. Gujarat Titans have not allowed Rajasthan Royals batters to score runs. The captain himself has taken three wickets in the all-important final of IPL 2022. He first dismissed Sanju Samson then he sent the dangerous Jos Buttler back to the dugout. Hardik Pandya's third wicket came in the form of Shimron Hetmyer who started looking dangerous but on the final ball of the 14th over he played it back to Pandya for a simple caught and bowled.