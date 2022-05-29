sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya celebrating wicket with umpire

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Hardik Pandya was at his best with the ball in the final.

    IPL

    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya celebrating wicket with umpire

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:49 PM

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other in the final of IPL 2022 and you would have rarely seen a captain celebrate a wicket with the umpire. However, Hardik Pandya produced a memorable for fans after he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and was seen celebrating the wicket with umpire.

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of IPL 2022 has seen two of the very best teams go up against each other but the first half of the match has been dominated by the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and the captain himself has led the team from the front.

    Hardik Pandya has been spot on with his captaincy in the field as the way he has rotated his bowlers has been spot on. Gujarat Titans have not allowed Rajasthan Royals batters to score runs. The captain himself has taken three wickets in the all-important final of IPL 2022. He first dismissed Sanju Samson then he sent the dangerous Jos Buttler back to the dugout. Hardik Pandya's third wicket came in the form of Shimron Hetmyer who started looking dangerous but on the final ball of the 14th over he played it back to Pandya for a simple caught and bowled.

    Hardik Pandya was seen running in celebration and almost ran into the square-leg umpire after which both were seen having a laugh about it. 

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    Captain on fire!

    Looks like he's goin' to!

    Who doesn't love me?

    You gotta do it!

    What is this?

    Hahaha!

    He's dealing it single handedly!

    He's back with a bang!

    He's taking GT to next level!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down