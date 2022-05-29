IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya celebrating wicket with umpire

Today at 9:49 PM
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other in the final of IPL 2022 and you would have rarely seen a captain celebrate a wicket with the umpire. However, Hardik Pandya produced a memorable for fans after he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and was seen celebrating the wicket with umpire.
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of IPL 2022 has seen two of the very best teams go up against each other but the first half of the match has been dominated by the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and the captain himself has led the team from the front.
Hardik Pandya has been spot on with his captaincy in the field as the way he has rotated his bowlers has been spot on. Gujarat Titans have not allowed Rajasthan Royals batters to score runs. The captain himself has taken three wickets in the all-important final of IPL 2022. He first dismissed Sanju Samson then he sent the dangerous Jos Buttler back to the dugout. Hardik Pandya's third wicket came in the form of Shimron Hetmyer who started looking dangerous but on the final ball of the 14th over he played it back to Pandya for a simple caught and bowled.
Hardik Pandya was seen running in celebration and almost ran into the square-leg umpire after which both were seen having a laugh about it.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Captain on fire!
Looks like he's goin' to!
Hardik Pandya will lead India soon.— 👑 (@Viraaaaaaaaat) May 29, 2022
Who doesn't love me?
I love this guy his character— Yash Kumar (@ItsYash28) May 29, 2022
His mental toughness
U have made us proud @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/1s45FcN6ql
You gotta do it!
Can we just start to appreciate Hardik Pandya the Captain? #IPLFinals— That Fat Guy (@vibhorguha) May 29, 2022
What is this?
T177- hei you @hardikpandya7 appear like of that.,— Sriram🐒.R, PhD, VRS🧗🏼 (@ramus41th_Train) May 29, 2022
10 runs
duck out means only 1 -> 0
but 10 means 1 is centre median border cuts the 0 so 2 pieces
-@sachin_rt @JayShah @SGanguly99
cc-@the_hindu pic.twitter.com/CZUvL6rNxR
Hahaha!
Anna mamulodu kadhura— #MajorOnJune3 (@MB_YSJ_cult) May 29, 2022
He's dealing it single handedly!
Captain Leading From The Front 🙌— Prasad K (@Prasad_K2000) May 29, 2022
Magnificent Bowling Performance By GT Captain HP In IPL Final 👏👏👏.
He's back with a bang!
#IPL2022— Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 29, 2022
For someone whose bowling fitness was in doubt before the season, or whether he'd even be playing as a bowling all-rounder, that's quite the spell from Hardik Pandya - 4-0-17-3.
He's taking GT to next level!
#IPLFinals #GTvsRR #RRvsGT— ْ (@trippymaymay_) May 29, 2022
Hardik Pandya's Captaincy and bowling in the finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kf85358qg7
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.