IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxes Hardik Pandya with peach of a delivery

Yesterday at 11:39 PM
When a leg-spinner deceives a batter with a loopy ball spinning away from him it’s always a treat to watch for spectators. Yuzvendra Chahal produced such an eye pleasing moment in the IPL final as he dismissed Hardik Pandya in the slips with a superb delivery while bowling in the second innings.
Rajasthan Royals are up against Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022 and they are fighting tooth and nail to win the contest. RR chose to bat first after winning the toss but the brilliance of opposition bowlers restricted them on a total of 130/9. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer with 39 runs for RR.
As GT started the chase, they were reduced to 23/2 at one stage but a partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shubhman Gill steadied the innings. Hardik was on brink of finishing the game as he was looking in fine touch after settling at the crease. However, an absolute ripper from Yuzvendra Chahal deceived him completely.
Chahal was bowling the 14th over of the innings and he bowled a loopy delivery pitching in line of leg-stump. The ball spun away from Hardik who was on strike and he nicked it behind the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal was fielding in the slips and he made no mistake in grabbing the opportunity.
Pandya departs!
Chahal is pumped up!
Yuzi chahal takes wicket of hardik Pandya— Prathamesh (@Memesrestic) May 29, 2022
Amir khan from commentary : #IPLFinal #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/DdLzw8vuwR
Massive blow to well set batsman!
HARDIK PANDYA GONE 🫢 TOP WICKET BY YUZI CHAHAL 🫢— Amit! (@RYUXZAKI_) May 29, 2022
#GTvRR #RRvGT #HardikPandya #YuziChahal #IPLFinal #IPLFinals #YuziChahal pic.twitter.com/8V79hgaIfK
ROLF! XD XD
After hardik's wicket by chahal Aamir khan said that - 'Lagaan me kachra ne bhi ese hi wicket liya tha' 😂😂😂#GTvRR #RRvGT— Ankit Thakur (@yourankitthakur) May 29, 2022
It hurts for GT fans!
gone with hardik wicket 😭— jä. (@jattuu12) May 29, 2022
GOAT!
Yuzi Chahal appreciation tweet 💓 pic.twitter.com/yDuq8qh3C1— Ashutosh Nevse🎩 (@Heisenberg298) May 29, 2022
He's been sensational this season!
The Purple Cap belongs to @yuzi_chahal 👏🏼— Mohammed Arshaad (@Arshaad97) May 29, 2022
අපරාදෙ! @Wanindu49 💔 #TATAIPL
Nice comparision!
Chahal the Shane Warne of RR here.... What a great call by the Boss of great calls @RaviShastriOfc @gauravkalra75 @gauravkapur @neeran— Parag Wadnerkar (@ParagWadnerkar) May 29, 2022
Absolutely brilliant!
Yuziiiiiiiii has been phenomenal ✨💖— Prathisha #HallaBol (@prathi_17_18) May 29, 2022
He made the match look like alive!
Once more time Chahal bhai dismiss Hardik Pandey 34(30) #chahal #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/XvqelJcAY9— Deepak Kumar (@Dekumar2144) May 29, 2022
