    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxes Hardik Pandya with peach of a delivery

    Hardik Pandya scored 34 runs in the final of IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:39 PM

    When a leg-spinner deceives a batter with a loopy ball spinning away from him it’s always a treat to watch for spectators. Yuzvendra Chahal produced such an eye pleasing moment in the IPL final as he dismissed Hardik Pandya in the slips with a superb delivery while bowling in the second innings.

    Rajasthan Royals are up against Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022 and they are fighting tooth and nail to win the contest. RR chose to bat first after winning the toss but the brilliance of opposition bowlers restricted them on a total of 130/9. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer with 39 runs for RR. 

    As GT started the chase, they were reduced to 23/2 at one stage but a partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shubhman Gill steadied the innings. Hardik was on brink of finishing the game as he was looking in fine touch after settling at the crease. However, an absolute ripper from Yuzvendra Chahal deceived him completely. 

    Chahal was bowling the 14th over of the innings and he bowled a loopy delivery pitching in line of leg-stump. The ball spun away from Hardik who was on strike and he nicked it behind the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal was fielding in the slips and he made no mistake in grabbing the opportunity. 

