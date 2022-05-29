sport iconCricket

    IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL title

    Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans win their maiden IPL title.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:57 PM

    Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to become champions in IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans skipper was the star of the match as he was at his absolute best when in every department as he delivered with the ball by taking wickets and even with the bat to help GT win IPL.

    Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022 to become the champions for the first time ever. Hardik Pandya's team won the game with 7 wickets to spare as they chased down the targe of 131 set by Rajasthan Royals after batting first. The Sanju Samson-led side must be disappointed with the way they batted during their innings as the pitch looked good.

    The Gujarat Titans bowlers were at their best as they made sure they did not give any chance to their batters to take the game away from them. It was Hardik Pandya who led his team from the front as he took 3 important wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer which pretty much sealed the game for his side in the first half.

    Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 45* during the chase to make sure he took his team home and won the title for them He was well supported by his skipper Hardik Pandya who stitched an important partnership with him to make sure they did not mess up the chase. Hardik Pandya scored 34 from 30 balls to make sure his side won the match.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

