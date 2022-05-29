IPL Final 2022, RR vs GT | Internet reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL title

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to become champions in IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans skipper was the star of the match as he was at his absolute best when in every department as he delivered with the ball by taking wickets and even with the bat to help GT win IPL.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022 to become the champions for the first time ever. Hardik Pandya's team won the game with 7 wickets to spare as they chased down the targe of 131 set by Rajasthan Royals after batting first. The Sanju Samson-led side must be disappointed with the way they batted during their innings as the pitch looked good.
The Gujarat Titans bowlers were at their best as they made sure they did not give any chance to their batters to take the game away from them. It was Hardik Pandya who led his team from the front as he took 3 important wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer which pretty much sealed the game for his side in the first half.
Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 45* during the chase to make sure he took his team home and won the title for them He was well supported by his skipper Hardik Pandya who stitched an important partnership with him to make sure they did not mess up the chase. Hardik Pandya scored 34 from 30 balls to make sure his side won the match.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Great victory!
#IPL 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ CHAMPIONS #GujaratTitans 🔥🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) May 29, 2022
What a fight through the journey! Take a bow, champs🙌#HardikPandya #ShubmanGill #Miller #GTvRR #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/XXHScYa8en
Hardik Pandya name sounds different from here on!
GUJRAT TITANS under the captaincy of HARDIK PANDYA won the biggest BLOCKBUSTER #IPL2022— Binod Majhi (@VIVEKKU29028291) May 29, 2022
Heartily congratulations. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NDL9TKEoN1
Massssss!
Gujrat Titans 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lVuKWCkCW7— HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) May 29, 2022
What a way to make an entry! WOW!
Congratulations Team Gujrat titans 2022 winner ipl Trophy❤️ pic.twitter.com/20Hrd4NW6D— Hridaynath jadhav (@Hridaynath9) May 29, 2022
Hahahaha! LOL :D :D
Gujrat Titans Winning a Title in Their Maiden Season.Meanwhile DC,RCB, PBKS,Who Have No idea What An IPL Title Mean even After 15 years...#GTvRR #IPLFinals #IPL pic.twitter.com/S9G5wClh84— A L I (@aalleey_56) May 29, 2022
Champions!
Gujrat titans✌️ pic.twitter.com/EBSsKFpbfS— Shivansh Bisht (@ShivanshBisht7) May 29, 2022
🥳🔥
#avade #IPLFinal #gujrattitans https://t.co/yns3Eq2qJu— Shivam Raval (@shivamRaval1) May 29, 2022
V for victory!
#मोटाभाई के होते #Gujrat को कोई कैसे हरा सकता है....!!— सुनील बैरागी 𝙎𝙠 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩 (@Sk_pandit2022) May 29, 2022
बधाई शुभकामनाएं my Fvrt player कैप्टन @hardikpandya7 ♥️ 🥳🔥🔥#IPLFinal #Gujrattitans pic.twitter.com/VBMOJMeZMr
Appreciation from all the fans!
Congratulations to Inaugurataion champions @GujratTitans 🏆 #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/LLPblFwVS5— Irfαη Aηsαrı (@itzirfan_04) May 29, 2022
This is Nehra Pandya's army!
Gujrat Titans season first bowl bowled and last bowl hit six and win tournament 😲🤯🤯🤯🤯 @gujarat_titans @MdShami11 @rashidkhan_19 @hardikpandya7 @ShubmanGill @DavidMillerSA12 @rahultewatia02 @IPL @tataipl— Faizan Chaudhary 😎😎👿👿 (@FaizanC09692502) May 29, 2022
