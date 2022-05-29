IPL 2022 | Yuzvendra Chahal is the Jos Buttler of the bowling department, says Harbhajan Singh

But, with the ball, it has been Yuzvendra Chahal who has been terrific and delivered for his side whenever they needed him. He is the purple cap holder which goes on to show the kind of season the leg-spinner has had for his franchise. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Yuzvendra Chahal has done exceptionally well this season. "Yuzvendra Chahal is the Jos Buttler of the bowling department. He has won matches with his bowling performances. In my opinion, he is the only slow bowler in the IPL who is bowling like a spinner. He is bowling slowly in the air, spinning the ball and enticing the batters to come out of the crease and go after him. Other spinners are bowling quick and are spinners for namesake. Spinners are supposed to spin the ball. That’s where you will get wickets," Harbhajan Singh told Sportskeeda.