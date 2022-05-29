IPL 2022 | Yuzvendra Chahal is the Jos Buttler of the bowling department, says Harbhajan Singh

Today at 6:23 PM
Yuzvdenra Chahal has been one of the best bowlers in IPL 2022 and has received praise for his performance from fans as well as former cricketers who have watched him this season. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the leg-spinner and called him Jos Buttler of RR's bowling attack.
The Indian Premier League 2022 has been a memorable one for the Rajasthan Royals and as the franchise has done extremely well to reach the finals of the season. They have performed in every department during the tournament which is why they have made it so far. Jos Buttler with the bat has been phenomenal for the Rajasthan team as he has smashed four hundred's in the season.
But, with the ball, it has been Yuzvendra Chahal who has been terrific and delivered for his side whenever they needed him. He is the purple cap holder which goes on to show the kind of season the leg-spinner has had for his franchise. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Yuzvendra Chahal has done exceptionally well this season. "Yuzvendra Chahal is the Jos Buttler of the bowling department. He has won matches with his bowling performances. In my opinion, he is the only slow bowler in the IPL who is bowling like a spinner. He is bowling slowly in the air, spinning the ball and enticing the batters to come out of the crease and go after him. Other spinners are bowling quick and are spinners for namesake. Spinners are supposed to spin the ball. That’s where you will get wickets," Harbhajan Singh told Sportskeeda.
The former off-spinner also praised Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna who has also done well for his franchise. "Prasidh Krishna has been phenomenal for RR. I played with him at KKR last season and observed him closely. Any national team would want to have a bowler like him. He is tall, gets bounce, and has a very good seam position. He is quick as well and very hardworking. Great to see the way Rajasthan have handled him. Credit to (Kumar) Sangakkara and team for looking after all the players," Harbhajan Singh added.
