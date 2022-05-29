IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli should take rest from cricket and just freshen up his mind, says Bret Lee

Bret Lee is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should take a break from cricket for a while and freshen up his mind to recover from the lean patch he is going through currently. Lee also added that Kohli’s form affects the team badly as they don’t do well if he is not scoring runs consistently.

Virat Kohli is one of the most classiest batters in the modern era. He has some extraordinary stats to his name but the former Indian skipper is going through a poor run of form lately. In the IPL 2022, Kohli scored 341 runs at just 22.73 and a poor strike rate of 115.99 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 and Kohli managed to score only seven runs.

Several cricket experts have suggested that he should take a break from the game and Bret Lee has also echoed the same opinion saying that the RCB batter should get away from the game for a while and just freshen up his mind.

"Maybe (it is) a chance for Kohli to go back and try work on a few things and maybe just have a rest from cricket. Just get away and just freshen up the mind," Lee said to PTI.

"A strong Kohli is a strong team. Unfortunately, he missed out in the semis; he could not get his team to cross the line of his own bat, getting less than 10 runs.”

Kohli has been a crucial batter for RCB over the years and he scores a major portion of runs. This time around, his form remained a concern for the team throughout the tournament. Lee cited the example of IPL 2016 when Kohli scored 973 runs and RCB reached the final saying that the team does well whenever the former Indian captain score runs.

"The hardest thing is when Virat Kohli doesn't score runs, generally the team doesn't do well. When we see Kohli had that purple patch, when he got 800-900 runs in that season (IPL 2016) his team (Royal Challengers Bangalore) fared pretty well. We want more from Kohli,” he explained.

"Do I say it is a concern, I do. I would like him (Kohli) to be scoring more runs of course.”