IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is too good a player to not bounce back, says Michael Vaughan

At the end of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to focus more on his batting. However, it did not work out well, as the talismanic batter only managed to aggregate 341 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2022, averaging below 23.

It was not enough to inspire RCB to reach the final for their maiden title. The franchise, led by Faf du Plessis , were eliminated after they suffered a heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Former England cricketer-turned-pundit Michael Vaughan backed Kohli in this critical stage of the latter’s career. Vaughan opined Kohli is too good a player not to roar back at the highest level, but all he needs right now is mental peace. For that, the former Indian captain must spend some time with his family.

“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted he seemed to get a hundred. It’s a career, isn’t it? You don’t go through your whole career where everything is so easy,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.