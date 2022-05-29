IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is too good a player to not bounce back, says Michael Vaughan

Today at 9:53 AM
Michael Vaughan believes Virat Kohli is too good a player not to bounce back from his lean patch following the latter’s forgettable IPL campaign this year. Vaughan has also urged Kohli to take a break and spend some time with his family to return to action with a positive frame of mind.
At the end of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to focus more on his batting. However, it did not work out well, as the talismanic batter only managed to aggregate 341 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2022, averaging below 23.
It was not enough to inspire RCB to reach the final for their maiden title. The franchise, led by Faf du Plessis, were eliminated after they suffered a heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
Former England cricketer-turned-pundit Michael Vaughan backed Kohli in this critical stage of the latter’s career. Vaughan opined Kohli is too good a player not to roar back at the highest level, but all he needs right now is mental peace. For that, the former Indian captain must spend some time with his family.
“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted he seemed to get a hundred. It’s a career, isn’t it? You don’t go through your whole career where everything is so easy,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
“He just needs a breather. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again. He is too good a player not to bounce back and he will have one of those periods again which we saw a few years ago where he got so many centuries.”
Kohli has been rested for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. He will return to action for India's tour of England, scheduled for July.
