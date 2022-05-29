IPL 2022 | Told Krunal that Ashish Nehra would get best out of me, reveals Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans (GT) have a dream debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. They, under the leadership of Hardik, have reached the final with a stupendous overall record. Firstly, the Titans had won 10 games and lost four to finish at the top of the points table, and then, they registered a hard-fought victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the summit clash, which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium -- their home ground -- on Sunday.

The Royals, after comprehensively beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2, have entered the final. They will be seeking revenge, which would incidentally help them to give a fitting tribute to Shane Warne , who passed away around two months ago. Notably, Warne was the Royals' only title-winning captain.

Ahead of this all-important encounter, Hardik Pandya , the Titans skipper, heaped praise on their franchise's head coach Ashish Nehra . Hardik said he told his brother Kurnal that Nehra would get the best out of him when they will work together.

"I and my brother (Krunal) were having a chat before we signed anything. I said, someone who can understand me and know me as a person and kind of get the best out of me would be Ashish Nehra. So for me, playing and spending so much time with him is always fun and I've always enjoyed his company no matter what," Hardik was quoted as saying by IANS.