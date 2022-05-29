IPL 2022 | It's all about managing those big moments, states David Miller

Gujarat Titans in their very first season of the IPL have made it to the finals. The team has done exceedingly well under Hardik Pandya 's captaincy to dominate in IPL 2022. They face Rajasthan Royals who won the tournament back in 2008 which was the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league under the late great Shane Warne .

The batter who starred in qualifier one against Rajasthan Royals was David Miller who helped his side win the game comfortably after smashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park. The South African batter talked about how his side was written off ahead of the season.

“It's pretty evident that there have been a lot of guys who have contributed at a lot of stages throughout the competition. We had different MOTMs, and different guys stood up at different occasions. It's the contribution that helps the team. We managed to win big moments in the games throughout the season. We won close games that we probably shouldn't have won," David Miller told Sports Today.

“It's all about managing those big moments, we've been pretty calm and gone about the business in a smooth way. As you (the interviewer) mentioned, a lot of people wrote us off and we were very aware of the fact that we were definitely the worst team in the IPL, that's (what) everyone told us. So, it's outstanding so far."