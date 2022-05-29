IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is a strong contender to be the next India captain, opines Shoaib Akhtar

The final of the IPL 2022 is set to be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction and he was roped in by GT. The franchise also handed him captaincy duties and he led the team to the final in maiden captaincy stint. Hardik has been praised by many former cricketers for his decision-making and individual contribution.