IPL 2022 | Always had belief I can score 20-25 runs at end, says Rashid Khan

Ahead of IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan has said that he always believes he can score around 20-25 runs at the end. Rashid has been batting at No. 7 for Gujarat Titans this year, which is a higher position than he batted before.

Rashid Khan has evolved himself into an all-rounder in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghanistani, who has been Hardik Pandya’s deputy at Gujarat Titans, has played a few breezy cameos this season, which helped his side snatch crucial points. They are now in the final and are set to go up against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Regarding bowling, Rashid has still been one of the fearsome players around in IPL 2022. His economy rate reads 6.73 ahead of the summit clash, and his wicket tally has already gone up to 18. He will be looking to carry on the good work to help his side win the title in its debut season.

Speaking about his batting during a virtual press conference, Rashid shared his experience at the Titans with the reporters. The Afghanistan international revealed he has been backed as a batter at his new franchise, which helped him to contribute even more.

“I batted a bit higher than where I was batting before. The other thing is confidence. It is given by the coaching staff, the captain and all the players. They believed I would be able to perform. That is the kind of energy you need as a player and that has been given to me,” Rashid told at a virtual press conference.

“There are more batting practice sessions for me, batting more than before and the belief that everyone has on me, that this guy can deliver and score some runs for the team, crucial runs. I always had that belief that I can score those 20-25 runs for the team at the end if the team needs.”

About 1,25,000 fans are going to witness the IPL 2022 final, which is set to be a record in India.