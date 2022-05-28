Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 | Ready for responsibility, have squad to win Championship, says Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma

Velocity captain Deepti Sharma has got confidence in his squad as she feels they can win the Championship by beating Supernovas in the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge final on Saturday. Notably, Velocity defeated Supernovas by seven wickets when the two sides went up against each other on Tuesday.

The 2022 Women's T20 Challenge final will be played on Saturday at MCA Stadium, between Velocity and Supernovas. Both sides had won once and lost one each during the league phase, and will be keen to secure the championship this year. However, during their last meeting, Velocity had the last laugh as they beat Supernovas by seven wickets.

In that contest, Supernovas rode on Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 71 to reach 150/5 after they were asked to bat. Taniya Bhatia scored 36 off 32 balls, while Sune Luus remained unbeaten on 14-ball 20. In reply, Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt scored 51 each to take Velocity past the finishing line in 18.2 overs.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference before the final, Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma is confident about her side. She believes Velocity can repeat the same dominant performance as they staged against Supernovas in the earlier fixture to lift the coveted trophy.

"Yes, we have the team to win the championship. Especially with the way we have played and our positive thinking. Players play their assigned roles and they are confident. The biggest thing is that we are enjoying the game. We will win if players perform their assigned roles," Sharma said at the pre-match conference.

"I am always ready for responsibility as a senior player and a captain."

All four matches are being played at the same venue in Pune.