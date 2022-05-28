WATCH | Birmingham Bears’ Paul Stirling plunders 34 runs off an over in T20 Blast

Today at 10:31 AM
In T20 cricket, Fans get berserk when they see their beloved cricketers hammering the bowlers on a consistent basis. A similar thing happened when Paul Stirling -- one of the most popular names in the sport in recent years -- plundered 34 runs from an over during a T20 Blast fixture on Thursday.
Paul Stirling is widely regarded as one of the most powerful, yet free-flowing hitters around in world cricket. The Irish all-rounder was seen in supreme touch again during his side Birmingham Bears' T20 Blast fixture against Northamptonshire on Thursday. Coming to open, Stirling struck 10 sixes and nine fours in his entertaining knock of 51-ball 119. Riding on that, Birmingham beat Northamptonshire by 125 runs via DLS method.
The major highlights of the Stirling's knock came in the 13th over, bolwed by James Sales. Stirling was in complete charge against Sales, and smashed five sixes on the trot off the first five balls. The fans, as well as the Birmingham's support staff, expected the Irishman might get the sixth one for maximum as well, but it only got an thick edge for four runs. With that, the 13th over went for 34 runs.
Here's the 13th over by James Sales:
6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ - 34 from an over!@stirlo90 is a cheat code 😲 #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/Sy7ByS4wwm— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 26, 2022
Opting to bat, Birmingham piled up 207/3 in 16 overs. Then, they skittled out Northamptonshire for 81 in 14.2 overs to register a big-margin win.
