IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Jos Buttler is an exceptional talent by all means, reckons Kumar Sangakkara

Today at 9:38 AM
Kumar Sangakkara has heaped praise on Jos Buttler, saying the Englishman is an exceptional talent and can be ruthless against the bowlers in no time. Sangakkara has further stated that Buttler's overall game is wonderful because he trusts his strengths, and can be a trouble for the spinners.
Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was pleased with his team's performance on Friday after his side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sangakkara, while speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports, particularly lauded Jos Buttler, who has been a key factor in the Royals' success this year.
After coming to chase a below-par 158, Buttler was at his fluent best against the Royal Challengers. He struck 10 fours and six sixes to get to his hundred -- his fourth of the season -- to keep themselves on the front foot and remained unbeaten on 60-ball 106 to see off the target in 18.1 overs. With that, he has now aggregated 824 runs this year at an astounding strike rate of 151.47.
"His (Buttler's) overall game is wonderful. He trusts his strengths. He is great against spin. He chooses which shots to play and which not to on a given day. He can accelerate anytime. He can change gears anytime and that is an exceptional talent," Sangakkara told Star Sports after the match.
Further, speaking about the result, the Sri Lankan legend commented, "Very satisfying. All the hard work and training have come off. The last one versus Gujarat wasn't easy as we were defending 16 off the final over."
Notably, the Royals faced Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 a few nights ago at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The two franchises will again go up against each other, this time at Narendra Modi Staidum -- the Titans' home venue -- for the IPL 2022 title.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.