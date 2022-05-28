IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Jos Buttler is an exceptional talent by all means, reckons Kumar Sangakkara

After coming to chase a below-par 158, Buttler was at his fluent best against the Royal Challengers. He struck 10 fours and six sixes to get to his hundred -- his fourth of the season -- to keep themselves on the front foot and remained unbeaten on 60-ball 106 to see off the target in 18.1 overs. With that, he has now aggregated 824 runs this year at an astounding strike rate of 151.47.