IPL 2022, Final | Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

The Titans, led by the rejuvenated Hardik Pandya, have been the most consistent franchise this season. They finished at the top of the points table with 10 wins and four defeats, and then beat the Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Royals, on the other hand, had won nine and lost five at the end of the league stage, and outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 less than 48 hours ago.