IPL 2022, Final | Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 9:00 PM
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the two sides who met in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, will lock horns on Sunday in the final of the ongoing edition at Narendra Modi Stadium. The two sides met twice in the season ahead of the fixture, and the Royals ended up as the losing side on both occasions.
On Sunday evening, Gujarat Titans (GT) will be seeking to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season in front of their home crowds at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) – the inaugural edition winners – in the summit clash, which will be spectated by around 100,000 fans inside the stadium.
The Titans, led by the rejuvenated Hardik Pandya, have been the most consistent franchise this season. They finished at the top of the points table with 10 wins and four defeats, and then beat the Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Royals, on the other hand, had won nine and lost five at the end of the league stage, and outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 less than 48 hours ago.
The Royals will be desperate to win IPL 2022 trophy by giving a fitting tribute to Shane Warne, who died two months ago. Warne was their first title-winning skipper, after which they never entered the final.
Jos Buttler, who struck a superb century against RCB in Qualifier 1, will be in focus. On the other hand for the Titans, Rashid Khan holds the key.
Form Guide
Obviously, both teams are coming to this contest after winning their respective encounter.
Head to Head
As mentioned above, the Titans emerged victorious on both occasions against the Royals so far.
Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c and wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
Best betting tip
Mohammed Shami to pick most wickets for Gujarat Titans @3.75
With ball in hand, Shami did not have a memorable outing at Eden Gardens when these two sides took on each other in Qualifier 1, returning 1-43. However, he has been brilliant this year, taking 19 wickets (most among the Titans teammates), of which mostly came inside the Powerplay. If he gets Buttler early, half of the Titans' job will be done with that.
Match Prediction
No no, you cannot predict a winner of any final, irrespective of whichever tournament’s. But our instinct says this would be the Titans’ year to cherish.
Match Info
Match - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, Final
Date - May 29, 2022
Time -8 PM IST
Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Growing useful from books. Currently working as a sub-editor at SportsCafe. Formerly at Cricketnews.com, Times Now Sports Desk, and the Statesman, Kolkata.