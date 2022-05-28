IPL 2022 | Came into season with very low expectations, but with lot of energy and excitement, remarks Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is having a stupendous Indian Premier League (IPL) this year for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The talismanic batter has taken his run-scoring tally to 824 in IPL 2022 after an impressive 60-ball 106 knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Riding on his knock at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Royals beat the Royal Challengers by seven wickets. The Sanju Samson -led side restricted Virat Kohli starred-RCB to 157/8 and then got the job done with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler was asked what kept motivating him ahead of IPL 2022. The Englishman replied there were little expectations from him, but he started off things with a lot of energy and excitement. Notably, the last one against the Royal Challengers was Buttler's fourth hundred of the season. His strike rate of 151.47 is equally impressive.

"I came into the season with very low expectations, but with a lot of energy and excitement and to be stood here now and have the season I had with such a great team and get us into the finals is incredibly exciting," Buttler said at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award.

"I am always trying to play the game, what is the game asking me to do any particular time and what skill set do I have to try and use on that particular day. Some days I have been slow to start with, I wish I was never like that, I wish I could play fast all the time. Certain times I found it tough and maybe a younger version of myself would have gone for big shot and got out and something Sanga has been saying to me that the longer you stay there, at some point, it will come."