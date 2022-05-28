IPL 2022 | Came into season with very low expectations, but with lot of energy and excitement, remarks Jos Buttler

Today at 9:37 AM
Jos Buttler has remarked that he came into IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals with very low expectations, but there was a lot of energy and excitement behind him. Buttler's comment came after a scintillating century against RCB in Qualifier 2, where he stood tall to help the Royals win by seven wickets.
Jos Buttler is having a stupendous Indian Premier League (IPL) this year for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The talismanic batter has taken his run-scoring tally to 824 in IPL 2022 after an impressive 60-ball 106 knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Riding on his knock at Narendra Modi Stadium, the Royals beat the Royal Challengers by seven wickets. The Sanju Samson-led side restricted Virat Kohli starred-RCB to 157/8 and then got the job done with 11 balls to spare.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler was asked what kept motivating him ahead of IPL 2022. The Englishman replied there were little expectations from him, but he started off things with a lot of energy and excitement. Notably, the last one against the Royal Challengers was Buttler's fourth hundred of the season. His strike rate of 151.47 is equally impressive.
"I came into the season with very low expectations, but with a lot of energy and excitement and to be stood here now and have the season I had with such a great team and get us into the finals is incredibly exciting," Buttler said at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award.
"I am always trying to play the game, what is the game asking me to do any particular time and what skill set do I have to try and use on that particular day. Some days I have been slow to start with, I wish I was never like that, I wish I could play fast all the time. Certain times I found it tough and maybe a younger version of myself would have gone for big shot and got out and something Sanga has been saying to me that the longer you stay there, at some point, it will come."
The Royals, who have reached the final for the first time since 2008, will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the same venue for the glory. Buttler said they all will be eager to win this time for their beloved title-winning captain Shane Warne, who passed away around two months ago.
"Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today," he added.
