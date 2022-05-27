Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Velocity reach final, to play against Supernovas

Velocity and Supernovas will go up against each other on Saturday in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 at MCA Stadium Pune. The third team – Trailblazers – had registered a 16-run win over Velocity on Thursday, but missed out on the summit clash due to a poor net run rate than the others.

The 2022 Women's T20 Challenge will see Velocity taking on Supernovas at MCA Stadium on Saturday. Velocity, led by Deepti Sharma, reached the final despite a 16-run defeat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers on Thursday. Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat, scoring 47-ball 73 and 44-ball 66 respectively, to help Trailblazers finish on a winning note. However, Mandhana's Trailblazers suffered a 49-run defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, which cost them a poor net run rate than the others. All three teams have won once and lost once in their respective two matches. Supernovas finished at the top, followed by Velocity and Trailblazers. Meanwhile, Velocity beat Supernovas by seven wickets when the two sides met in the second league match this year. Riding on Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 71, Supernovas posted 150/5 batting first. Then, Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt scored 51 runs each to get the job done for Velocity. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 24 to see off the target in 18.3 overs. All four matches are being played at the same venue in Pune.