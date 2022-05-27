WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan humorously gets ‘knocked out’ by his father after Punjab Kings miss out on IPL 2022 Playoffs

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the consistent Indian batters when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed opener was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 mega auction, and once again proved his value. With 460 runs in 14 games, Dhawan finished on an average of 38.3. However, it was not enough for the Kings to reach the Playoffs as they ended the campaign with seven wins and as many defeats.