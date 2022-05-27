WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan humorously gets ‘knocked out’ by his father after Punjab Kings miss out on IPL 2022 Playoffs

Today at 10:48 AM
Shikhar Dhawan has shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen rolling around on the floor as his father playfully beats him up. Dhawan, while sharing the lighthearted video, jokingly said he got kicked because of his failure with Punjab Kings, whom they could not take to IPL 2022 Playoffs.
Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the consistent Indian batters when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed opener was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 mega auction, and once again proved his value. With 460 runs in 14 games, Dhawan finished on an average of 38.3. However, it was not enough for the Kings to reach the Playoffs as they ended the campaign with seven wins and as many defeats.
Recently, Dhawan shared a lighthearted video on Instagram. He was seen beaten up by his father while the other family members were trying to stop him. "Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knockouts," the caption Dhawan had used in the video read.
The Kings finished sixth on the points table. They required a win more to advance to the Playoffs, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who qualified with eight wins, had a poor net run rate than them.
Here's the lighthearted video shared by Shikhar Dhawan:
