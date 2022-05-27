Test cricket is ultimate, says Virender Sehwag

Today at 3:49 PM
The longest format of the game which is also known as Test cricket is the original version of the game which is loved by fans across the globe. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Test cricket is the ultimate form of cricket and the real exam for any cricketer.
Test cricket is one of the most loved formats of the game amongst purists. Initially, when cricket began, it was only this format of the game that was played for many years together. Slowly and steadily it started gaining massive popularity which led to fans as well as former cricketers calling it the real Test for cricketers.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently talked about Test cricket. During his playing days, it was this format of the game that made him a star amongst fans and former cricketers even though he was good in the other two formats as well. During a chat with Sports 18, Virender Sehwag said, “In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket,” Sehwag, who had 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33, told Sports 18.
The former Indian batter also cited Virat Kohli who keeps talking about the importance of this format. “Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalized in the record books,” Sehwag said.
