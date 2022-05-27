Test cricket is ultimate, says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently talked about Test cricket. During his playing days, it was this format of the game that made him a star amongst fans and former cricketers even though he was good in the other two formats as well. During a chat with Sports 18, Virender Sehwag said, “In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket,” Sehwag, who had 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33, told Sports 18.