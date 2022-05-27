Reports | BCCI selectors to keep close watch on KL Rahul’s captaincy during South Africa T20Is

Today at 10:24 AM
According to a report by Insidesport, KL Rahul, who has been appointed as Team India's captain for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, will be 'closely monitored' by BCCI selectors. Rahul will be leading a second-string Indian side, who have performed decently in IPL 2022.
As per the latest report filed by Insidesport, KL Rahul will be closely watched by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors when India will take on South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting on June 9. Rahul will be the leader of the Indian team, who will be without many senior players in this series, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"It will be a great opportunity for KL. The only senior around him will be Bhuvneshwar and it will be the best test for him as a potential Indian captain. I won’t say he will be under pressure but certainly, he will be closely monitored,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying to Insidesport.
"See, in South Africa tour, it was a new job for him. It’s not the same as leading an IPL franchise. Leading comes with immense pressure. He made some mistakes but it was also about learning. The T20 series is where he will be benchmarked. I am sure he will do an excellent job."
Rahul has been reportedly recognised as the future Indian captain for a while. He led the Indian Test team in the absence of Rohit and Virat in South Africa. The result, however, was not in his favour in that contest.
Recently, Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. He led them to reach IPL 2022 Playoffs, only to be beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
