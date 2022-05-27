IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts as intruder enters ground breaking through security

sport iconCricket

    RR are up against RCB in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022

    IPL

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:57 PM

    The passion and love of the fans toward the sport might produce some bizarre moments courtesy of their overenthusiasm. One such instance occurred in a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore as a fan invaded ground bypassing security but was ushered off the field immediately.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Rajasthan in a very crucial Qualifier 2 as the winning team will enter the final. RR won the toss and opted to field first. RCB lost the wicket of Virat Kohli early in the innings. However, in spite of all these developments in the game, an incident outside the game was noteworthy for the spectators. 

    Trent Boult started the proceeding for RR and he was preparing to bowl the second ball of the innings. Just when he was starting his run-up, an intruder invaded the field and disturbed the run of play. He entered the field breaking through security but was caught immediately in the act. Security then ushered the intruder quickly off the field and the audience gave a noisy reaction on the incident. 

    Here is how fans reacted to the incident on internet. 

