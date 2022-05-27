IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship during second qualifier

Today at 9:57 PM
It often happens that a throw from a fielder hits the batter and deviates after colliding resulting in some extra runs for the batting side. In the game against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli showed a brilliant piece of sportsmanship as he denied a run after throw from fielder deflected of his body.
Rajasthan Royals are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 and are in a strong position. RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. RCB were hoping for Virat Kohli to play a big knock for them but he departed in the second over after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 7. Kohli continued his lean patch with the knock but he won the heart of the spectators with a display of sportsmanship.
Trent Boult was bowling the first over the innings and he bowled a delivery straying down the pads on the second ball. Virat Kohli was on strike and he flicked it square of the wicket. The fielder in the 30-yard circle took an aim at the non-striker's end but the throw hit Kohli. The ball then deviated off his body but Kohli denied taking a run on over-throw.
King Kohli in this IPL. pic.twitter.com/NHprGf2CH5— Troll CSK Haters™ (@TrollCSKHaterz) May 27, 2022
5, 1, 0, 0, 9, 0, 7— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) May 27, 2022
Virat Kohli Only player with 7 Single Digit Dismissals in 2022 IPL #RCBvRR
Most runs
Most runs for india in last two years— ASHWIN (@viratian_tweetz) May 27, 2022
Virat Kohli : 1749 (avg. 38.23)
Rishabh pant : 1720 (avg. 40.95)
Rohit sharma : 1704 (avg. 37.8) pic.twitter.com/tim4MgNk74
Kohli and Faf watching openers score runs pic.twitter.com/Sjdzp4eNsp— best girl | IPL era (@awkdipti) May 27, 2022
A six against Boult by Kohli is satisfying no matter if he plays for RCB, MI, or Bangladesh. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 27, 2022
Stupid anchoring shit has lost it.— Sai (@akakrcb6) May 27, 2022
Kohli 7 runs 8 balls
Faf 25 runs 27 balls
Lomror 8 of 10 balls
You at least hit and get out it is different but what is this anchoring non senses in T20s man?
G.O.A.T Kohli... the man, the legend, the myth what a performance in the knockout match in front of 1Lakh+ spectators,ufff❤️🔥.....then amazing Test20 Inning from Faf Duplesi- 25(27)🔥😍 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/Sfutc9XJp8— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 27, 2022
Kohli is the chief clapping officer for RCB.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 27, 2022
Batting in front of 120k people isn't as easy as people think . You gotta feel for virat , there are noises , howling , loud music which diverted his concentration . Unlucky Virat kohli , come back stronger champ 💔— time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 27, 2022
