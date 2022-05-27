sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship during second qualifier

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli produced a moment of sportsmanship against RR

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship during second qualifier

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:57 PM

    It often happens that a throw from a fielder hits the batter and deviates after colliding resulting in some extra runs for the batting side. In the game against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli showed a brilliant piece of sportsmanship as he denied a run after throw from fielder deflected of his body.

    Rajasthan Royals are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 and are in a strong position. RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. RCB were hoping for Virat Kohli to play a big knock for them but he departed in the second over after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 7.  Kohli continued his lean patch with the knock but he won the heart of the spectators with a display of sportsmanship. 

    Trent Boult was bowling the first over the innings and he bowled a delivery straying down the pads on the second ball. Virat Kohli was on strike and he flicked it square of the wicket. The fielder in the 30-yard circle took an aim at the non-striker's end but the throw hit Kohli. The ball then deviated off his body but Kohli denied taking a run on over-throw. 

    Respect!

    The king

    Rare

    Most runs

    How are they doing it!

    True!

    Once again!

    LOL!

    YUP!

    Champ!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down