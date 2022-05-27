IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts as Prasidh Krishna rattles RCB with twin strikes

Today at 9:30 PM
Bowlers usually play a crucial role in T20Is and their spells can restrict the teams heading towards a decent total on a low score. Prasidh Krishna produced such a wonderful passage of bowling as he scalped two crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga on two consecutive deliveries.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 to get into the final of the tournament. Batting first, RCB have posted a total of 157/8 courtesy of a half-century from Rajat Patidar who scored 58 runs. RCB were poised on 146/5 with two overs to go and Dinesh Karthik was in the middle. Karthik was expected to take the team to a total of at least 160 but Prasidh Krishna prevented him from doing so.
Krishna was bowling the penultimate over of the innings and he bowled a length delivery outside off to Karthik on the first ball. The batter tried to loft it over long-on but miscued it and Riyan Parag caught a sitter. Wanindu Hasaranga walked in to bat on the next ball and Krishna nailed a perfect yorker to him shattering his stumps. These two wickets changed the momentum and RCB ended up on a total of 157/8.
Just brilliant!
Superb Bowling!
Ruthless Rajat!
112*(54) in Eliminator, 58(42) in Qualifier 2 - A Rajat Patidar show for RCB in play-offs. pic.twitter.com/oOVeSeXgsu— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2022
collapse!
34/5 in the last 5! A late collapse has put RCB on the back foot here and they will have to bowl really well to defend this.— Shreyas Hosamane (@ShreyasHosamane) May 27, 2022
RR need to be at 25/0, 32/1, or 39/2 after the powerplay to stay ahead in the chase.#RR #RCB #RRvRCB #RCBvRR #MachineLearning #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/SRuj0gkPAo
Jinxing
RCB WILL LOSE ( my jinxed always works) #RRvsRCB— Jonas (@JonasBinge) May 27, 2022
Is it?
158 Target Looks Like 208 When Bowling Team Have Bowlers Like Siraj , Harshal , Hasranga, Maxi , Hazelwood and Shahbaz 😷😷— Saksham (@Sakshamgarg101) May 27, 2022
Easy Win For RCB Imo 😢
Hmm
Obed McCoy is RR's answer to RCB's Harshal Patel.— . (@SRKsArmour) May 27, 2022
LOL!
Big Breaking : Heavy Rain is predicted in ahmedabad in the next few hours.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 27, 2022
It will be the rain of tears of RCB fans.#RRvsRCB
They need to!
In eliminator #RCB showed their batting strength— Roshan (@Roshanshan018) May 27, 2022
Now in qualifier they need to show their bowling strength #RCBvsRR
On to the batters
Yuzi tried hard but Lomror had some other plans ...now it's all upto King paddikal to win it for RCB 😊— KlRahulpopa (@KRahulpopa) May 27, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.