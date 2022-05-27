sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts as Prasidh Krishna rattles RCB with twin strikes

    Prasidh Krishna picked two wickets on two consecutive balls

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:30 PM

    Bowlers usually play a crucial role in T20Is and their spells can restrict the teams heading towards a decent total on a low score. Prasidh Krishna produced such a wonderful passage of bowling as he scalped two crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga on two consecutive deliveries.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 to get into the final of the tournament. Batting first, RCB have posted a total of 157/8  courtesy of a half-century from Rajat Patidar who scored 58 runs. RCB were poised on 146/5 with two overs to go and Dinesh Karthik was in the middle. Karthik was expected to take the team to a total of at least 160 but Prasidh Krishna prevented him from doing so. 

    Krishna was bowling the penultimate over of the innings and he bowled a length delivery outside off to Karthik on the first ball. The batter tried to loft it over long-on but miscued it and Riyan Parag caught a sitter. Wanindu Hasaranga walked in to bat on the next ball and Krishna nailed a perfect yorker to him shattering his stumps. These two wickets changed the momentum and RCB ended up on a total of 157/8. 

