IPL 2022, RR vs RCB | Internet reacts as Prasidh Krishna rattles RCB with twin strikes

Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 to get into the final of the tournament. Batting first, RCB have posted a total of 157/8 courtesy of a half-century from Rajat Patidar who scored 58 runs. RCB were poised on 146/5 with two overs to go and Dinesh Karthik was in the middle. Karthik was expected to take the team to a total of at least 160 but Prasidh Krishna prevented him from doing so.