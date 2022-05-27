IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Internet reacts to Rajasthan Royals defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to reach IPL final

Prasidh Krishna was at his best as he bowled tight lines and made sure RCB batters struggled to score early in the innings. He got rid of Virat Kohli and sent him back to the dugout for just 7. Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis tried to get their side back on track but Faf too fell for just 25 which allowed Rajasthan Royals to control the game from thereon. Rajat Patidar (58 from 42) was the only batter who managed to score a fifty in the game for RCB. The Faf du Plessis-led side had only posted 157/8 in their full quota of 20 overs which proved to be a bit too easy for Rajasthan Royals.