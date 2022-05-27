IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Internet reacts to Rajasthan Royals defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to reach IPL final

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Rajasthan Royals outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore in every department to storm into the final of IPL 2022 as they gear up to face Gujarat Titans yet again. Jos Buttler was the star with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals as he smashed another century to help his side win the game comfortably.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to storm into the final of IPL 2022. Jos Buttler was the star with the bat for the Sanju Samson-led side as he scored his fourth hundred of the tournament to help his side register an emphatic win over RCB. They chased down the total with 11 balls to spare which shows how they dominated the RCB bowlers. After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first and made full use of it as their pacers bowled at great lengths to make sure RCB batters did not get any chance.
Prasidh Krishna was at his best as he bowled tight lines and made sure RCB batters struggled to score early in the innings. He got rid of Virat Kohli and sent him back to the dugout for just 7. Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis tried to get their side back on track but Faf too fell for just 25 which allowed Rajasthan Royals to control the game from thereon. Rajat Patidar (58 from 42) was the only batter who managed to score a fifty in the game for RCB. The Faf du Plessis-led side had only posted 157/8 in their full quota of 20 overs which proved to be a bit too easy for Rajasthan Royals.
Jos Buttler also became the first batter to breach the 800-run mark this season making it certain that he will be the orange cap holder this season. Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
The highlight of the day!
Sad
Warne was so passionate for RR. Sad he is not here to see this.— absy (@absycric) May 27, 2022
No one
No one saw GT v RR final coming at the start 😅 #RRvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/E16D3Xgks6— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022
In the finals!
#RR Won by 7 wkts & Entered the Finals. #RCBvsRR #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/mLJiIKJVrk— Fukkard (@Fukkard) May 27, 2022
The boss
"Joss The Boss"#IPL2022#Rajasthan #RR @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6BtbfUmxln— 🅰🅱🅷🅸📍🇮🇳 (@abhijitIITG09_) May 27, 2022
Party!
RCB lost against RR— Aryan 🇮🇳 (@iAryan_Sharma) May 27, 2022
RR fans RCB fans
(MI & CSK fans) pic.twitter.com/b6NOmQ4RrJ
On to the big one!
#RCBvsRR— Strawberry😋 (@tastyHun) May 27, 2022
RR won by 7 wickets😻
But.. pic.twitter.com/lGzRAc3yEN
After 14 years!
After 14 Years 🔥 #RR in Finals ⚡ pic.twitter.com/K57ya1lleG— Akhil Anilkumar (@Akhil__Pk) May 27, 2022
Postponed
Now RCB be like : "Ee Sala Cup Namde" postpone karte hai next year ke liye 😐#RRvsRCB #EeSalaCupNamde #IPLFinal #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCB #RR #IPL pic.twitter.com/3SchMoizxZ— Himesh (@Himesh0777) May 27, 2022
LOL!
RR TO RCB FANS! pic.twitter.com/1CEEcMoXyQ— Aishwarya Pandey (@Aish7637778100) May 27, 2022
Don't stop!
RR admin today😂:-@rajasthanroyals #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/98woxMe0px— Alekh Shirke (@AlekhShirke) May 27, 2022
KKKKK
