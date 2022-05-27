IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy takes a blinder to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

However, Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 25 from 27 balls which allowed Glenn Maxwell to walk out to the crease. Maxwell enjoys batting against spinners is a well-known fact and he did just that as he took Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners. But, Glenn Maxwell's cameo was cut short by some brilliance in the field. On the final ball of the thirteenth over, Trent Boult bowled a short ball to Maxwell who tried to hit him over fine-leg. But, he was unable to time it well which resulted in Obed McCoy who was standing at that position diving in front and taking a spectacular catch to end his stay. During his innings, Glenn Maxwell scored 24 from 13 balls which included 2 sixes and 1 boundary.