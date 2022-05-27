IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy takes a blinder to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

Today at 8:58 PM
Catches win matches is an old saying in cricket and more often than not it even comes true. During the second qualifier between RCB and RR, one such moment was on display when Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Obed McCoy took an absolute blinder to dismiss Glenn Maxwell to help RR come back in the game.
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were locked in battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the second qualifier of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The RR team struck early as they managed to dismiss Virat Kohli for just 7 runs. This was followed by an important partnership between Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis which repaired the innings for them.
However, Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 25 from 27 balls which allowed Glenn Maxwell to walk out to the crease. Maxwell enjoys batting against spinners is a well-known fact and he did just that as he took Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners. But, Glenn Maxwell's cameo was cut short by some brilliance in the field. On the final ball of the thirteenth over, Trent Boult bowled a short ball to Maxwell who tried to hit him over fine-leg. But, he was unable to time it well which resulted in Obed McCoy who was standing at that position diving in front and taking a spectacular catch to end his stay. During his innings, Glenn Maxwell scored 24 from 13 balls which included 2 sixes and 1 boundary.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
What!!!
What a player!
Obed McCoy what a Player 🙌🔥💪#RRvsRCB #RCBvsRR #RRvRCB #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/OPi0AGEiPZ— Rajasthan Royals Fans Army™ - RR Fan Club (@RoyalsFansArmy) May 27, 2022
Flying McCoy
Is that a bird ? Is that a plane ? No no that is obed McCoy. pic.twitter.com/VImVsRdhst— Subham. (@subhsays) May 27, 2022
Beautiful!
That bashful smile of Obed McCoy, so beautiful.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) May 27, 2022
The best!
One of the best catches of IPL 2022 - Obed McCoy.#IPL2022 #IPL #RCBvsRR #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sS5Vs4VjSR— Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) May 27, 2022
Terrific
Terrific catch from #ObedMcCoy #RRvRCB #IPL2022— Thyview (@Thyview) May 27, 2022
WOW!
One of the best catches of IPL 2022 - Obed McCoy. pic.twitter.com/e2ThfSAn5F— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2022
Brilliant!
Brilliant stuff from Obed McCoy, what a catch that is. pic.twitter.com/oXafpEFZve— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2022
You serious!
Obed McCoy, are you serious ???? pic.twitter.com/tZg5NV6L6Z— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) May 27, 2022
Insane
insane catch by obed McCoy— TVkachu #Ely200K 💙💛 I got exposd 📌 (@TVkachu_) May 27, 2022
KKKKK
