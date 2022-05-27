IPL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin is a problem for Rajasthan Royals on flat tracks, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 10:25 AM
Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ravichandran Ashwin can be a problem for Rajasthan Royals during their Qualifier 2 game against RCB on Friday if the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch prepares as a flat track. Manjrekar has also mentioned the turning track would suit Ashwin, as well as Yuzvendra Chahal.
The battle of the Royals -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) -- will be played on Friday in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, had suffered a defeat against Gujarat TItans (GT) in Qualifier 1, while the Royal Challengers are coming to this fixture after defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.
Ahead of this important clash, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar came up with his opinion about what could be the decisive factor in Qualifier 2. Manjrekar believes if Narendra Modi Stadium offers a flat pitch, the Royals could be in trouble due to Ravichandran Ashwin.
"Ravichandran Ashwin is a problem for RR on flat tracks as he tries a lot of variations. He bowls fewer off-spinners on such occasions.," Manjrekar explained to ESPNCricinfo.
"But when there is a turn, then he becomes a dangerous bowler. RR will benefit if the pitch is favourable for spinners as Chahal and Ashwin will bowl in tandem."
Further, Manjrekar revealed his thoughts regarding the Royals' fast bowlers, saying: "Death bowling has been a weakness for RR. Trent Boult is a world-class bowler but they have to use him with the new ball as his record isn't that great in the death overs. They have backed Prasidh Krishna and he has done decently well this season. Obed McCoy has proved to be a surprise package and they will trust him to deliver."
The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2022 at the same venue on Sunday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.