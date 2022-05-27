sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 , Qualifier 2 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

    RCB won eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in their last fixture.

    Nishad Bapat

    Today at 8:11 AM

    Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad. RCB are coming into the contest on the back of a 14-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants while RR lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their recent game.

    IPL 2022 has entered its final phase and RR will face RCB in the second Qualifier of the IPL 2022. RCB won the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in their last fixture while RR lost Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans but have another opportunity to enter the final of the tournament for finishing in top two positions in the league stage 

    RR have been a consistent unit in IPL 2022 and boasts a powerful top order in the batting unit. Jos Buttler has been scoring runs consistently but there has been an over-reliance on him to score runs. It has happened on a few occasions that whenever Buttler departed early, the team ended up on a low total. The team have a quality bowling attack and RR will look to give their best to make it to the final.

    Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli played two good knocks in the last couple of matches. Ever since Patidar has started playing for RCB this season he has been striking the ball cleanly. The batting order seems to be getting back to scoring runs consistently. RCB are looking for an improved unit for the last few games and will aim to win the maiden title this time around.

    Form Guide

    RCB have won four matches out of their last five games. They have also won the last couple of matches. RR have won three matches out of five games.

    Head to Head 

    RCB won against RR in 13 matches while RR emerged victorious on 11 occasions against RCB.

    Predicted XIs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

    Best Betting Tip 

    Virat Kohli to score over 27.5 @1.83

    Virat Kohli will be raring to go in this match against Rajasthan Royals and fans as well as the batter himself will want to do well and take his team to the final of the IPL this season. With Virat Kohli getting starts, expect him to do well in the upcoming game. 

    Match Prediction 

    RCB are on a winning momentum and their batting seems to be regaining form. Patidar's form and a good knock from Virat Kohli two games ago make a strong case for RCB to win.

    Match Info

    Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, Eliminator

    Date - May 27, 2022

    Time - 7:30 PM IST

    Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

