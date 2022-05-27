IPL 2022 , Qualifier 2 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad. RCB are coming into the contest on the back of a 14-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants while RR lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their recent game.

IPL 2022 has entered its final phase and RR will face RCB in the second Qualifier of the IPL 2022. RCB won the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in their last fixture while RR lost Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans but have another opportunity to enter the final of the tournament for finishing in top two positions in the league stage

RR have been a consistent unit in IPL 2022 and boasts a powerful top order in the batting unit. Jos Buttler has been scoring runs consistently but there has been an over-reliance on him to score runs. It has happened on a few occasions that whenever Buttler departed early, the team ended up on a low total. The team have a quality bowling attack and RR will look to give their best to make it to the final.

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli played two good knocks in the last couple of matches. Ever since Patidar has started playing for RCB this season he has been striking the ball cleanly. The batting order seems to be getting back to scoring runs consistently. RCB are looking for an improved unit for the last few games and will aim to win the maiden title this time around.

Form Guide

RCB have won four matches out of their last five games. They have also won the last couple of matches. RR have won three matches out of five games.

Head to Head

RCB won against RR in 13 matches while RR emerged victorious on 11 occasions against RCB.

Predicted XIs

Best Betting Tip

Virat Kohli will be raring to go in this match against Rajasthan Royals and fans as well as the batter himself will want to do well and take his team to the final of the IPL this season. With Virat Kohli getting starts, expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction

RCB are on a winning momentum and their batting seems to be regaining form. Patidar's form and a good knock from Virat Kohli two games ago make a strong case for RCB to win.

Match Info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, Eliminator

Date - May 27, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.