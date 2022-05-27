IPL 2022 | Having belief and composure in our skills helped us win the game, says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that having belief and composure in the skills was the reason behind their seven-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. Samson also praised Obed McCoy saying he is calm and composed while bowling in crunch situations.

Rajasthan Royals knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket win in the second Qualifier. RR invited RCB to bat first. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowled the opening spell brilliantly for RR as there was some seam movement for pacers and the bounce was helpful too. Rajat Patidar scored a half-century for the team and RCB posted a total of 157/8.

Prasidh Krishna picked three wickets with an impressive economy rate of 5.50 in his spell. Obed McCoy also scalped three wickets for RR with an economy of 5.80. Both these bowlers bowled brilliantly at the back end of the innings and restricted the opposition from crossing the 160-run mark.

Samson revealed that having full faith in their skills and composure helped the team win such a decisive game. He also praised McCoy for backing his strengths and bowling a fine spell.

“The wicket was a bit sticky and was helping the fast bowlers a bit, it had really good bounce and was easier playing the spinners. We closed the innings really well, having DK and Maxi at the end we knew what they could do but having belief and composure in our skills is what got us through.This is his (Obed McCoy) first IPL, he is very calm and composed and backs his strengths and we really trust him to do well,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Jos Buttler’s fourth century in the tournament helped RR complete the chase with 11 balls to spare. He smacked unbeaten with 106 runs from 60 balls hitting six maximums on his way. His knock helped the team register a seven-wicket victory and is the leading run-scorer with 824 runs so far in the tournament. Summing up the journey of the team in the tournament so far Samson said that the team has fared really well in the tournament.

“Very grateful to have someone like Jos, and the way he is batting, touchwood, we have one more game to go. It was tough (after a loss in the last game), but we are used to bouncing back in the tournament. In IPl it's very normal that yoy go ups and downs throughout the tournament. We lost a few games, we knew how to come back and we did really well,” he stated.

With the defeat, RCB missed another chance to win their maiden IPL title. The team performed well under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis this season and reached the playoffs, Reflecting on being eliminated from the tournament, Du Plessis admitted that it was a disappointing result. Further, he also thanked the fans for their immense support.

“Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us. Have had some incredible performances for us. Harshal has been amazing. DK.. all the guys picked for India. Obviously disappointed tonight. Came up against a really strong Rajasthan team who probably deserve it more than us,” Du Plessis commented.