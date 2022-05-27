IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Today at 4:24 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct in IPL 2022. The right0handed batter has admitted to the offence which was announced in a statement released by IPL in an official statement on Friday before RCB vs RR game.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik got reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct of the Indian Premier League during the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when RCB was playing against Lucknow Super Giants.
The otherwise calm and composed keeper batter got reprimanded for the first time this season. “Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement on Friday.
“Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement further added.
RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals on Friday in qualifier 2 of the season.
https://t.co/lLem0WGBI6 pic.twitter.com/0waTU3rGzt— gautam (@itzgautamm) May 27, 2022
