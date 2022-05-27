IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is the standout performer for RCB this season, opines Shane Watson

Today at 3:37 PM
Shane Watson is of the opinion that Dinesh Karthik has been the standout performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Karthik scored 324 runs in the IPL 2022 at an average of 64.80 with a massive strike rate of 187.28 providing some clinical finishes for the team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are searching for their maiden IPL title and they have a chance to do so this season. RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to enter the final of the tournament. One of the key contributions to RCB’s impressive run this season has been from Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batter played the role of a finisher for the team very successfully and scored 324 runs from 10 innings at an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 187.28. Courtesy of his performance Karthik is named in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.
Many former cricketers have praised Karthik and Shane Watson has echoed the same sentiment. Praising the senior Indian player, he said that Karthik has been the standout performer for the franchise.
“Josh Hazlewood, he has shown that with CSK, and now his bowling the T20s has gone through the roof in the last 18 months. Harshal Patel has added value again, gosh he has just been brilliant in the last couple of years. And the one who has been the biggest standout has been Dinesh Karthik,” Watson said on Grade Cricketer Podcast.
The value he has added and he showed that last night (Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants). To finish off innings like that, they could have stagnated a bit but he got 32 of 16 balls to really provide that extra little burst. He has done that just about every time he has batted for RCB.”
RCB will now give their best against RR on Friday to enter the final and have a chance to earn the IPL trophy.
