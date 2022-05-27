IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is the standout performer for RCB this season, opines Shane Watson

Royal Challengers Bangalore are searching for their maiden IPL title and they have a chance to do so this season. RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to enter the final of the tournament. One of the key contributions to RCB’s impressive run this season has been from Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batter played the role of a finisher for the team very successfully and scored 324 runs from 10 innings at an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 187.28. Courtesy of his performance Karthik is named in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.