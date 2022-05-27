IPL 2022 | Appointing Faf Du Plessis as the captain was brilliant tactical decision from RCB, says Shane Watson

"Even before this tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad they were able to put together was. Faf du Plessis, that was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think was going to do a brilliant job to know how to get the best out of Virat as not the captain and sort of know-how to steer the franchise into the right direction," he explained.