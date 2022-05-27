BAN vs SL 2022 | Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in second Test, win series

Today at 2:59 PM
Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka to win the two-match series 1-0. They only had 29 runs to chase after skittling Bangladesh out for 169 in the second innings, before Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne got the job done.
Bangladesh endured a 10-wicket loss against Sri Lanka on Friday in the second Test match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They posted 365 in the first innings after opting to bat, of which Mushfiqur Rahim scored 175 not out and Litton Das 141. In reply, Sri Lanka ended their first innings on 506 after batting 165.1 overs.
Angelo Mathews, who has been in impressive form, remained unbeaten on 145, while Dinesh Chandimal scored 12 after coming at No. 7. Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, and Dimuth Karunaratne chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring more than 50 runs each.
Bangladesh were slipped to 24/5 in the first innings. They were again reduced to 53/5 in the second, with Mushfiqur no longer available to revive. Still, they managed to forge a 106-run sixth-wicket stand between Litton and Shakib to take them to a respectable total of 169, but it was never enough to escape a defeat.
Coming to chase just 29, Sri Lankan openers -- Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne -- did not take much time to finish things off. They got the job done in three overs to complete a 1-0 win in the two-match series.
Asitha Fernando, who completed a 10-wicket haul in two innings, was adjudged Player of the Match. On the other hand, riding on his fantastic tally of 344 runs, Mathews won the Player of the Series award. Kasun Rajitha impressed with the ball as well, taking seven wickets across two innings.
