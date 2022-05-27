Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats, states Dinesh Karthik

Today at 4:11 PM
Pakistan batter Babar Azam is one of the best batters in world cricket at the moment and his fans and many other cricketers feel the same about him. Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is of the opinion that Babar Azam has done exceedingly well in all three formats of the game.
Pakistan batter and skipper Babar Azam has been phenomenal with the bat in the recent past. The right-handed batter has done well consistently in all three formats of the game and garnered praise from fans and cricketers alike. Babar Azam's brilliance with the bat in Test cricket has helped him reach the fifth spot in ICC's Test rankings.
Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik also praised the Pakistan captain for the way he has performed in the last few years. "One-hundred percent (he is capable of achieving that). He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up. He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too," Karthik said on The ICC Review.
"I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country," he stated further.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.