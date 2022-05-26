Ravindra Jadeja retains top position in Test all-rounders rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin placed second

In the bowler’s rankings, Pat Cummins is at the top with 901 points. He is followed by Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah who have retained their positions. Rohit Sharma remains to be the highest ranked Indian batter at eighth position with 754 points. Virat Kohli in spite of struggling with his form is at the 10th spot with 742 points. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne tops the list with 892 points to his name while Steve Smith is on the second. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is at third with 844 points.