Ravindra Jadeja retains top position in Test all-rounders rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin placed second

Today at 12:27 PM
In the latest Test rankings announced by ICC, Ravindra Jadeja has earned his first position in the all-rounder's rankings while Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be placed second. Apart from these two Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah retained their places in the Test rankings.
ICC have announced their latest Test rankings recently and many of the Indian players have retained their positions. Ravindra Jadeja remains to be at the peak of the all-rounder rankings with 385 points while his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin is at the second position with 341 points. Jason Holder is third with 336 points while Shakib Al Hasan is fourth with 313 points. Ben Stokes makes the top five with 298 points.
In the bowler’s rankings, Pat Cummins is at the top with 901 points. He is followed by Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah who have retained their positions. Rohit Sharma remains to be the highest ranked Indian batter at eighth position with 754 points. Virat Kohli in spite of struggling with his form is at the 10th spot with 742 points. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne tops the list with 892 points to his name while Steve Smith is on the second. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is at third with 844 points.
The latest series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has helped the players to improve their rankings. Liton Das, Angelo Mathews, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Tamim Iqbal have made some progress with their performance in the series so far.
