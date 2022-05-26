IPL 2022 | Washington Sundar and T Natarajan's injuries really threw us a little bit, says Tom Moody

Today at 6:07 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad did not do well in the IPL as they failed to qualify for the playoffs this season. The Kane Williamson-led side looked like a strong unit initially but coach Tom Moody feels that the injuries of T.Natarajan and Washington Sundar and some close defeats threw them off.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad did not do well in IPL 2022 as they crashed out of the league stage earlier this season. SRH led by Kane Williamson had a slow start but had picked up momentum during the middle phase of IPL 2022 and it looked like they will be through to the playoffs. But a string of losses in close matches was their undoing as SRH could not make it to the playoffs this season. A five-match winning streak followed by a five-match losing streak sums up the kind of season the orange army has had.
SRH head coach Tom Moody is of the opinion that injuries to players like T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar was a setback for them and they were unable to recover from that. “The injuries that we had in the middle of the tournament with Washington Sundar and Natarajan really threw us a little bit. We found it difficult to recapture that winning momentum,” said Tom Moody while speaking on SRH's official Youtube channel.
He also said that he is aware that his team has a lot of work to do. "We've got plenty to work on. There's no question of that. And we are aware of that. We would have liked to have found ourselves further up the table. But a couple of incidents in the middle phase of this tournament just threw us a little bit."
"That game against GT, where we lost in the last couple of overs when they chased down what we thought at the time, was going to be a near-impossible task. But it shows you the nature of T20 cricket."
