IPL 2022 | Washington Sundar and T Natarajan's injuries really threw us a little bit, says Tom Moody

The Sunrisers Hyderabad did not do well in IPL 2022 as they crashed out of the league stage earlier this season. SRH led by Kane Williamson had a slow start but had picked up momentum during the middle phase of IPL 2022 and it looked like they will be through to the playoffs. But a string of losses in close matches was their undoing as SRH could not make it to the playoffs this season. A five-match winning streak followed by a five-match losing streak sums up the kind of season the orange army has had.