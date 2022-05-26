IPL 2022 | Sanjay Bangar and Faf du Plessis have kept team almost consistent, opines Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Faf du Plessis for the way that he has led the side. "The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain (Faf du Plessis) has changed RCB's thinking. Virat Kohli had a thought process. If a player did not play well in two or three matches, he used to drop a player from the playing XI. That has not happened this time. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except for Anuj Rawat who had played the initial matches and was replaced by Rajat Patidar, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz during an interview.