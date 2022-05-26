IPL 2022 | Sanjay Bangar and Faf du Plessis have kept team almost consistent, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 4:44 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying their win after beating LSG in the eliminator and now they will play against Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that Faf du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar have done well to keep the team consistent
Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying success under Faf du Plessis's leadership as they won the eliminator against LSG by 14 runs. The former South African skipper has been spot on with his team selection and has done well in giving a long rope to the players that he has believed in. In the previous years, under Virat Kohli's leadership, RCB used to see a lot of chopping and changing during the tournament which has not been the case since Faf du Plessis took over.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Faf du Plessis for the way that he has led the side. "The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain (Faf du Plessis) has changed RCB's thinking. Virat Kohli had a thought process. If a player did not play well in two or three matches, he used to drop a player from the playing XI. That has not happened this time. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except for Anuj Rawat who had played the initial matches and was replaced by Rajat Patidar, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz during an interview.
Virender Sehwag also shed light on the bowling changes that the franchise has done so far in the tournament "In bowling also, maybe they have interchanged a spinner or a fast bowler depending on the condition. They were not changed due to performance. This has been the change with the arrival of Sanjay Bangar and Faf du Plessis. There was too much chopping and changing under Virat Kohli's captaincy and under different coaches. That has changed."
