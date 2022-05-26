IPL 2022 | Rajat Patidar’s knock was the difference between two teams, says KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul admitted that Rajat Patidar’s knock tilted the game in the opposition’s favour after losing against RCB in Eliminator and being ruled out of IPL 2022. Patidar scored an unbeaten 112 runs from 54 balls which helped the team post a winning total of 207/4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator. They will now have a chance to enter the final of IPL 2022 and win the title. LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rajat Patidar played a special knock for RCB as he scored unbeaten 112 runs studded with seven sixes. Patidar also became the fifth batter to score a century in a knockout match of IPL.

RCB bowled well and won the match by 14 runs restricting LSG to 193/6. Reflecting on the defeat, captain KL Rahul said that Patidar’s knock was the differential factor between the two teams and some sloppy fielding from LSG helped him.

“It's quite obvious the reasons why we didn't win the game. We let ourselves down in the field. The difference between the teams was Patidar's knock. When a player from the top ends up playing a good knock, the team ends up winning,” Rahul was quoted as saying after the match.

LSG were impressive in their debut season as they made it to the playoffs. The team will be now looking forward to better themselves in the next edition. Also, the team found youngsters like Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan who could be the future of the team.

“It's a new franchise. We have made a lot of mistakes, but you've got to learn from them and come back stronger. We are a young team. The group of under 25 has done well in patches. Mohsin Khan has shown everybody how good he is and what skills he possesses,” he stated.

“It's his first season and it is important to take confidence from this and go home and work harder. He'll clock up more speeds and deliver better next year.”