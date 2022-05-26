IPL 2022 | Rajat Patidar batted like he’s been playing the IPL for last decade, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:44 AM
Ravi Shastri has praised Rajat Patidar for his century against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator saying the replacement player batted like he’s been playing the tournament for a long time. Shastri also added that his knock of unbeaten 112 runs set up the game for RCB and they won by 14 runs.
The remaining two matches in the IPL 2022 will decide the winner of the ongoing season of the IPL. RCB, GT and RR still have a chance to win the title and they all will give their best to do so. RCB registered a win over Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator and will play against RR in the second qualifier. Batting first, Rajat Patidar played a heroic inning for RCB as he smashed unbeaten 112 runs from 54 balls. His knock helped the team post a winning total of 207/4.
RCB had replaced Luvnith Sisodia with Rajat Patidar mid-season as the former was ruled out with the injury. Ravi Shastri praised Patidar saying he batted like a player who has plenty of experience playing in IPL.
"When you have a special innings, like the one from that young guy Rajat Patidar. A replacement player batted like he's been playing the IPL for the last decade. Stunning shots, brave… not effected by the occasion, not overawed by the opposition or its bowling attack. He was fantastic. He set the game up for RCB," Shastri said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show after the match.
During his knock, Patidar enjoyed a lot of luck. He was dropped thrice in his innings. Manan Vohra dropped his catch at the short third man while Deepak Hooda dropped a sitter at deep midwicket. Shastri said that LSG found themselves in trouble with the sloppy fielding.
"From Lucknow's point of view, they didn’t help themselves by dropping those catches. But that’s part and parcel of the game. Patidar would say ‘I will take that. When I am striking it that well, I deserve a little bit of luck. He was simply brilliant," he explained.
RCB restricted the opposition on 193/6 and won the game by 14 runs.
