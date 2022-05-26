IPL 2022 | Rajat Patidar batted like he’s been playing the IPL for last decade, says Ravi Shastri

The remaining two matches in the IPL 2022 will decide the winner of the ongoing season of the IPL. RCB, GT and RR still have a chance to win the title and they all will give their best to do so. RCB registered a win over Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator and will play against RR in the second qualifier. Batting first, Rajat Patidar played a heroic inning for RCB as he smashed unbeaten 112 runs from 54 balls. His knock helped the team post a winning total of 207/4.