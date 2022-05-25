IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as RCB beat LSG by 14 runs, to face RR in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs to win the eliminator and reach the qualifier two. RCB were at their absolute best as they outclassed LSG in all departments to register an emphatic victory over their opponents. After losing the toss, RCB were put in to bat first and they had a shaky start as Faf du Plessis got dismissed for a golden duck. But, it was the Rajat Patidar show tonight as the young batter showed pure class during his innings smashing the LSG to all parts of the ground as he scored a match-winning hundred at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.