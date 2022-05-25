sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as RCB beat LSG by 14 runs, to face RR in Qualifier 2

    RCB defeated LSG to knock them out of the tournament.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:37 AM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore stamped their authority throughout the game against LSG to win the eliminator and reach the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Rajat Patidar was the star with the bat for the RCB as he scored a terrific hundred in the game to help his side post a huge total against LSG.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs to win the eliminator and reach the qualifier two. RCB were at their absolute best as they outclassed LSG in all departments to register an emphatic victory over their opponents. After losing the toss, RCB were put in to bat first and they had a shaky start as Faf du Plessis got dismissed for a golden duck. But, it was the Rajat Patidar show tonight as the young batter showed pure class during his innings smashing the LSG to all parts of the ground as he scored a match-winning hundred at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

    Rajat Patidar never allowed the LSG bowlers to settle down and the game-changing over for him was when he smashed 27 runs against Ravi Bishnoi putting LSG on the back foot as they posted 207/4. LSG batters could not get going as they lost two quick wickets. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda tried to fight back but it proved to be too much for the LSG batters as Harshal Patel and Josh Hazelwood bowled beautifully in the death overs to seal the deal for their side.

    Here is how the Internet reacted to RCB's win:

    Benstokes where are you?

    It's gonna be a huge victory for RCB

    Great match so far!

    Huge crowd prayers!👏

    He deserves everything that he's getting!

    This year something is gonna happen big in IPL!

    He's the one who saved RCB here!

    Yes he did it!

    Wait a minute! Who are you?🤡

    King smile is what his fans need!

