IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts as RCB beat LSG by 14 runs, to face RR in Qualifier 2

Today at 12:37 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore stamped their authority throughout the game against LSG to win the eliminator and reach the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Rajat Patidar was the star with the bat for the RCB as he scored a terrific hundred in the game to help his side post a huge total against LSG.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs to win the eliminator and reach the qualifier two. RCB were at their absolute best as they outclassed LSG in all departments to register an emphatic victory over their opponents. After losing the toss, RCB were put in to bat first and they had a shaky start as Faf du Plessis got dismissed for a golden duck. But, it was the Rajat Patidar show tonight as the young batter showed pure class during his innings smashing the LSG to all parts of the ground as he scored a match-winning hundred at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Rajat Patidar never allowed the LSG bowlers to settle down and the game-changing over for him was when he smashed 27 runs against Ravi Bishnoi putting LSG on the back foot as they posted 207/4. LSG batters could not get going as they lost two quick wickets. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda tried to fight back but it proved to be too much for the LSG batters as Harshal Patel and Josh Hazelwood bowled beautifully in the death overs to seal the deal for their side.
Here is how the Internet reacted to RCB's win:
Benstokes where are you?
It's gonna be a huge victory for RCB
Faf, Maxwell, Viru, Hazelwood if any of these guys has a big day out in the next 2 games we could have RCB win their first #IPL2022— Hotelier (@cheftakura) May 25, 2022
Great match so far!
Peak IPL 🔥👌🏼— Mohammed Arshaad (@Arshaad97) May 25, 2022
Congo @RCBTweets 👏🏼#TATAIPL #LSGvsRCB #Eliminator
Huge crowd prayers!👏
What a WIDE VICTORY @RCBTweets.. 👏👏👏 #LSGvRCB @imVkohli@faf1307— Aadil Shaikh (@skadilks) May 25, 2022
Respect for @LucknowIPL what a wonderful season.. 👏👏👏@klrahul
He deserves everything that he's getting!
Give him 2 man of the match awards 1 for this century and other for digging rcb out of nowhere— Salman Khan fan🇮🇳 (@Eightytwo_51) May 25, 2022
This year something is gonna happen big in IPL!
#RCB WON THE MATCH 🔥❤️#IPL2022 #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/G1Qi3SXLAn— 💥Living in AA ERA💥 (@Lokesh_Bunnyfan) May 25, 2022
He's the one who saved RCB here!
It’s quite insane how many runs Hasaranga saved tonight just by his fielding alone! Fielding made all the difference between the 2 teams! #RCBvLSG #LSGvRCB— Lazy Cinephile (@cinemaclown) May 25, 2022
Yes he did it!
Hasranga fielding also helped to save around 18 runs😎— Rishabh Singh (@imrishi23) May 25, 2022
Wait a minute! Who are you?🤡
Virat Kohli Was Seen Pumping Fists, Hurling Abuses Aggressively As He Gets Another Chance To Play 'Run-A-Ball' Inning.— Shubham ⚡ (@shubhm_tweets) May 25, 2022
Just legendary, king like things. 🤡#RCBVSLSG
King smile is what his fans need!
Happy For This Man💖#RCB#ViratKohli𓃵#IPL2022#IPLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/vgmJaEOZR4— RAMEEZ (@rameezrcc7) May 25, 2022
