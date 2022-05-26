IPL 2022 | Internet reacts as fan breaches security at Eden Gardens to meet Virat Kohli

The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be remembered for a long time. RCB managed to beat LSG by 14 runs in the eliminator to reach the second qualifier where they will play against Rajasthan Royals. Rajat Patidar was the star of the match as he scored 112 which set the tone for RCB in the second half of the game. LSG were in the hunt and at one stage it looked as if they will chase down with KL Rahul playing the anchor role during his innings. But, after his wicket, it was RCB all the way as they knocked LSG out of IPL 2022.