IPL 2022 | Internet reacts as fan breaches security at Eden Gardens to meet Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most loved cricketers in modern-day cricket and fans go crazy to just get a glimpse of him. During the eliminator, a fan at the Eden Gardens briefly breached security as he tried to meet Virat Kohli on the field as the crowd went berserk at Eden Gardens.
The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be remembered for a long time. RCB managed to beat LSG by 14 runs in the eliminator to reach the second qualifier where they will play against Rajasthan Royals. Rajat Patidar was the star of the match as he scored 112 which set the tone for RCB in the second half of the game. LSG were in the hunt and at one stage it looked as if they will chase down with KL Rahul playing the anchor role during his innings. But, after his wicket, it was RCB all the way as they knocked LSG out of IPL 2022.
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was animated throughout the match and was ecstatic after his team won the game. However, in an incident that has gone viral on social media it appears that the fan breached the security at the Eden Gardens and jumped over the fence to meet Virat Kohli who was standing at the boundary during the final over of the match. Virat Kohli was seen telling the fan not to come near him and he started laughing as he turned towards the crowd when the security took the fan away.
