IPL 2022 | I knew that the majority of my deliveries would be slower balls, reveals Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator to reach qualifier two where they will be up against Rajasthan Royals. RCB fast bowler Harshal Patel was at his best in the death overs for his side and he spoke about how enjoys bowling in tough situations.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs to set up a clash against Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Rajat Patidar was the star with the bat for the RCB as the batter smashed 112 in the game against Lucknow Super Giants which proved to be a match-winning knock for his side. The other hero for RCB during the game was Harshal Patel who delivered under pressure one of the best death overs in the IPL 2022 so far. At a stage when it looked like LSG will take the game away from them Harshal Patel bowled brilliantly to help his side win the game.
The RCB fast bowler after the game during the post-match presentation revealed his thought process in the final moments of the game. "Whether I would be able to deliver or not, I don't really know, I can't say. But I want to be in those situations, there is no doubt about that," Harshal Patel said.
"I have been wanting to do that for the past two-three years, I have been doing that for Haryana, and I wanted to do it at the bigger stage and I will continue to put myself in those situations, sometimes it is going to come off, sometimes it is not going to come off. "There will be games where I will end up losing for the team and I am okay with that as long as I don't shy away from challenges," he added.
The fast bowler also explained the reason behind bowling slower balls during the game. "I knew that the majority of my deliveries would be slower balls on this sort of a wicket, because as soon as you gave pace, the wicket made it easy to hit," Harshal Patel said.
