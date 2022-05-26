IPL 2022 | Harshal Patel is a joker in the pack and a high pressure-time bowler, says Faf du Plessis

RCB captain Faf du Plessis praised Harshal Patel saying that he has delivered for the team in pressure situations with his bowling in the ongoing season after win against LSG in Eliminator. Du Plessis also added that he is over the moon with the way Rajat Patidar played during his century.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance to win the IPL 2022 as they advanced to the second Qualifier by beating Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first RCB, posted a total of more than 200 courtesy of Rajat Patidar’s terrific century. LSG were reduced to 41/2 at one stage but a partnership between Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul steadied the ship. The victory was within their reach at one stage but super bowling from Harshal Patel in death overs restricted them to complete the chase. Harshal was the most economical bowler for RCB conceding just 25 runs in his spell and taking a single wicket.

After the win, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said that Harshal Patel handles the pressure situations very well.

"I felt that we were very high and we come down to keep clarity and be calm for the game. (Conversations with Harshal) He is the joker in the pack, isn't he? He is a high-pressure time bowler and every single time I am under pressure I can go to him. He told me that I want the pressure over, which was one of my first conversations with him," Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the match, Rajat Patidar scored unbeaten 112 runs from 54 balls hitting seven sixes in his knock in the first innings. Patidar has been impressive this season as he has amassed 275 runs from six innings so far. Du Plessis praised the youngster saying that he is over the moon with the way Patidar played.

"Today was a special day. I am over the moon with the way Rajat played. In a match like today, it's a bit more pressure. The way he played and celebrated his hundred, tells me that he's got a good head on his shoulder. I thought our bowlers were clear and calm," he explained.

"Rajat has got all the shots and the way he attacks... Every time we are under a little bit of pressure, the way he comes and attacks. It is important to use the occasion and celebrate for the hard work we have done today. The most important thing was we were high on emotion and were very happy.”