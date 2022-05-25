Reports | Rahul Dravid took the tough call to drop Shikhar Dhawan for South Africa series

Today at 9:36 AM
According to a report by InsideSport, India head coach Rahul Dravid made tough call to exclude Shikhar Dhawan for South Africa T20Is and all selectors agreed to decision. The report further reveals that Dhawan was dropped to give chances to youngsters and was informed of the omission in advance.
The Indian team for the South Africa T20I series was announced recently. While some of the selections were on the expected lines, others came as a shock. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the team courtesy of their exploits in IPL 2022. However, one more senior player was in fine touch but was excluded from the squad. Shikhar Dhawan piled up 460 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2022 but was unable to find a place in the white-ball team.
Some reports suggested that Dhawan might lead the Indian side in the series. However, Dhawan’s omission has been surprising for many and it has started the discussion around the decision. According to a report by InsideSport, India head coach Rahul Dravid took the call to drop the left-hander and all the selectors agreed to it. A BCCI official revealed that Dravid had informed Dhawan about the decision in advance.
“Shikhar has been a great servant of Indian cricket for over a decade. But in T20s, you have to give chances to youngsters who have been doing well. Rahul had to make the tough call and we all agreed. Shikhar was informed by Rahul before the team was announced on Sunday,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.
The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa would start on June 9 in New Delhi. The decision also indicates that Dhawan might not be in the scheme of things for the T20I World Cup in Australia this year.
