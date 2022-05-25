Reports | Rahul Dravid took the tough call to drop Shikhar Dhawan for South Africa series

The Indian team for the South Africa T20I series was announced recently. While some of the selections were on the expected lines, others came as a shock. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the team courtesy of their exploits in IPL 2022. However, one more senior player was in fine touch but was excluded from the squad. Shikhar Dhawan piled up 460 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2022 but was unable to find a place in the white-ball team.