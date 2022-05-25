IPL 2022 | Was a little bit of nervous while chasing to be honest, says David Miller

Today at 10:18 AM
Gujarat Titans batter David Miller said that he was slightly nervous in the Qualifier against Rajasthan Royals while chasing a target of 189. Miller further added that Hardik Pandya calmed him down in crunch situation as they stitched a match-winning partnership and planned out chase for the team.
Gujrat Titans entered the final of the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. GT won the toss and opted to bowl first in Qualifier 1 and restricted the opposition on 188/6. Rashid Khan was very economical as he conceded only 15 runs in four overs. Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore, and Hardik Pandya picked one wicket each.
During the chase, GT were reduced to 85/3 in the 10th over but Hardik Pandya and David Miller stitched a match-winning partnership. Pandya scored unbeaten 40 runs from 27 balls while Miller amassed unbeaten 68 runs from 38 balls studded with three boundaries and five sixes.
Reflecting on the game, Miller revealed that he was a bit nervous but Pandya calmed him down from the other end and planned the chase.
“I was a little bit nervous to be honest. But Hardik kept saying that let’s play good cricket shots and keep hitting the ball in the gaps. As you saw that he wasn’t running too fast. For me, I enjoy my running between the wickets pretty hard, I mean it ended up working out pretty well. It was a quick outfield so it was probably the best call,” Miller said in the post-match presentation.
GT were in need of 23 runs from the last 12 balls but some monstrous hitting from Miller helped them complete the chase with three balls to spare. The left-hander hit three consecutive sixes on the first three balls and finished the game.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.