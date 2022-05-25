IPL 2022 | Was a little bit of nervous while chasing to be honest, says David Miller

Gujrat Titans entered the final of the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. GT won the toss and opted to bowl first in Qualifier 1 and restricted the opposition on 188/6. Rashid Khan was very economical as he conceded only 15 runs in four overs. Mohammed Shami , Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore, and Hardik Pandya picked one wicket each.

During the chase, GT were reduced to 85/3 in the 10th over but Hardik Pandya and David Miller stitched a match-winning partnership. Pandya scored unbeaten 40 runs from 27 balls while Miller amassed unbeaten 68 runs from 38 balls studded with three boundaries and five sixes.

Reflecting on the game, Miller revealed that he was a bit nervous but Pandya calmed him down from the other end and planned the chase.

“I was a little bit nervous to be honest. But Hardik kept saying that let’s play good cricket shots and keep hitting the ball in the gaps. As you saw that he wasn’t running too fast. For me, I enjoy my running between the wickets pretty hard, I mean it ended up working out pretty well. It was a quick outfield so it was probably the best call,” Miller said in the post-match presentation.