IPL 2022 | Other teams will be scared of RCB as they are coming on back of an emphatic win, reckons Irfan Pathan

The playoffs for the IPL 2022 have started and Gujarat Titans entered the final of the tournament on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore will now lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in the eliminator. The race for the fourth position in the points table was intense at the back end of the tournament but RCB beat GT by eight wickets in the last over.

While sharing his views regarding playoffs, Irfan Pathan has opined that the other teams will be wary of RCB as they will be coming on the back of an emphatic win against GT.

"RCB are playing Eliminator for the third consecutive time in the TATA IPL. But the rest of the teams will be scared of them now. They are coming on the back of an emphatic win in their previous game and Virat Kohli seems to have regained his form which is the biggest positive,” Pathan stated.

"He seems to have found his mojo back. His match-winning half-century (in their final league game vs Gujarat Titans) will bode well for the team while the rest of the batters are also chipping in with valuable contributions. No side can take a team like RCB for granted now. All three teams above them will be wary of RCB.”