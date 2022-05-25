IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Internet reacts to Mahipal Lomror's comedy of errors

Today at 11:10 PM
The Indian Premier League 2022 has been full of memorable moments which keep fans entertained in the stadium and also on the internet. A hilarious incident took place during the game between LSG and RCB when Mahipal Lomror's hilarious attempt to save a boundary left the fans in splits.
The eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants is proving to be an exciting game. After winning the toss, LSG opted to bowl first against RCB and managed to get Faf du Plessis for a golden duck. But what followed was something that no one could have imagined as Rajat Patidar took the LSG bowlers apart and gave his side a flying start. Virat Kohli too kept rotating strike as he admired Patidar;s stroke play. All RCB batters just gave support to Patidar as he smashed a brilliant 100 to help RCB reach 208 in their quota of 20 overs. The batter scored 112 from 54 balls and his innings was laced with 12 boundaries and 7 sixes.
The LSG openers came out to chase the score but were jolted as Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 6 from 5 balls. However, during the innings an incident that happened on the ground left the commentators on air in splits. Josh Hazelwood was bowling the third ball of the second over when KL Rahul flicked it off the pads and the ball went towards the square leg boundary and Mahipal Lomror and Harshal Patel tried to save it. However, first the two fielders crashed into each other which hurt Harshal Patel then in a comedy of errors saw the ball roll towards the boundary and it took three attempts from Mahipal Lomror to save it from going to the fence.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
How's RCB fielding so well 💀— Blaze (klombo enthusiast) 🐍🌵🦚 (@BlazeIsWestin) May 25, 2022
RCB fielding 🥵🔥— Batman (@batsy_of_tnvli) May 25, 2022
High on that fielding effort 👌— Monalisa (@Monaa__llisa) May 25, 2022
Hasaranga gives his all into that 🤩#RCBvLSG #ನಮ್ಮRCB #rcb pic.twitter.com/rlzb3WDa6S
Aaj toh Wanindu Hasaranga bhi fielding kar raha hai. #RCB match jitega aaj inka din hai. #IPL2022 #IPLplayoffs #RCBVSLSG #LSGvsRCB— २२ . १० (@Lazy_Bo_) May 25, 2022
That's some amazing fielding out there 👏 #RCB— Amaresh (@bingzzy) May 25, 2022
Suddenly Hasaranga is fielding well. This is RCB's match to lose now. Luck is in their side too.— anish mainali (@AnishMainali17) May 25, 2022
The difference between LSG and RCB fielding will decide the result of the match— Krishna Aggarwal || RCB (@Introvert_Krish) May 25, 2022
RCB fielding spot on🥵— Sathwik (@SathwikVK18) May 25, 2022
