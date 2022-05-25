IPL 2022 | I was determined to hang in there, says Jos Buttler

But, Jos Buttler's knock was in vain as his side was unable to defend the total after some brilliant batting from David Miller and Hardik Pandya who took the Titans home. While speaking about his knock Jos Buttler admitted that he was struggling in the beginning. “I was determined to hang in there. It was a big game for us and we wanted to make sure to put a big score,” Buttler said at the post-match press conference after RR’s seven-wicket loss to GT on Tuesday.