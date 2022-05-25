IPL 2022 | I was determined to hang in there, says Jos Buttler

Today at 4:40 PM
Rajasthan Royals lost the first playoff match against Gujarat Titans but will have one more chance of reaching the finals when they play Qualifier 2. Jos Buttler has been the star for them throughout the season and even in the game against GT he was the batter who top-scored with 89 for his side.
Rajasthan Royals lost the game against Gujarat Titans and missed out on the chance to become the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2022. The Sanju Samson-led side was outplayed in all departments by the Gujarat Titans as they won the game with 7 wickets to spare. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for his side during the game as he managed to score 89 from 56 balls to help his side post 188/6 after their quota of 20 overs.
But, Jos Buttler's knock was in vain as his side was unable to defend the total after some brilliant batting from David Miller and Hardik Pandya who took the Titans home. While speaking about his knock Jos Buttler admitted that he was struggling in the beginning. “I was determined to hang in there. It was a big game for us and we wanted to make sure to put a big score,” Buttler said at the post-match press conference after RR’s seven-wicket loss to GT on Tuesday.
“Sometimes you got to swallow your ego, if you are finding it hard, you are finding it hard. I don’t try to force too much, don’t panic. The opposition would prefer me to panic and get out, just try to hang in there. I knew at some point I would get away. I trusted myself. Today, it came late in the innings,” he added.
“Yes I was finding it tough to start with and then Sanju came in and played well from ball one. He took a lot of pressure off me. I wouldn’t say it was my most fluent innings but I just tried to hang in there and managed to get a little bit away in the end” he concluded.
