IPL 2022 | I don't have to prove anything to anyone, states Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill batted well during the first playoff when his team Gujarat Titans were up against Rajasthan Royals who had posted a stiff total for them to chase. However, Gill's knock of 35 proved to be an important one as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin all around the park in his very first over which did not allow the veteran off-spinner to get set while bowling.

After the game, Shubman Gill during the post-match presentation talked about his innings and said that Kolkata has been good to him always.

"Kolkata has always been nice to me, fortunately, it was one of those nights where we were on the winning side, happy we are in the final. After Saha got out, we got off to a good start in the powerplay, batting in the Eden Gardens is always fun," said Shubman Gill.

He also talked about how the pitch behaved during the game and said, We expected the surface to be better, but the ball was holding a bit and spinners were getting a bit of grip on this wicket. It's a new team but the way the support staff and players have come together has been tremendous to watch, we are all really enjoying our cricket."